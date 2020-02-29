Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular also posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $38.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 11,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $408,273.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,422,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,214 shares of company stock worth $7,076,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.