Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 48,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

MGIC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,306. The company has a market cap of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

