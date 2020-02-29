Brokerages Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Merus stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,222. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 278,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

