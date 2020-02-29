Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.03. MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.