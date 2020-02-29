Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Novavax posted earnings of ($2.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NVAX traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,155,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,091. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Novavax by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

