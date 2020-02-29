Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,339.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,270. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

