Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $84,438.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,391.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $89,210.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 643,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

