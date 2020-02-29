Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will report $14.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.29 million and the lowest is $13.82 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $54.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.66 million to $55.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.26 million to $62.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $251.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.66. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 85.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

