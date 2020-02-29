Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.53. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SCI traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $4,423,004.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 418,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,416,775.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,272 shares of company stock worth $22,942,179. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.