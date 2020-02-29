Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.38). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

XOMA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. 57,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.27. XOMA has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 845,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

