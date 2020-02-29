Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $869.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $874.00 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $901.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.10.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

