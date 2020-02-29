Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

