Brokerages Expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. IMPINJ posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $109,158 over the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 409,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $674.69 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06, a PEG ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.41. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

