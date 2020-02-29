Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.51, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $25.08.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,522 shares of company stock worth $965,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

