Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.30 Million

Analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce sales of $42.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.79 million. Limoneira reported sales of $42.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $194.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.24 million to $205.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

LMNR stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.16 million, a P/E ratio of -45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,223 shares of company stock worth $167,831 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Limoneira by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Limoneira by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

