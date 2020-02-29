Brokerages Expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.41. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. 453,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,324. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at $32,191,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after acquiring an additional 712,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

