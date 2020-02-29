Brokerages Expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $188.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.00 million and the lowest is $186.96 million. Marcus posted sales of $170.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $861.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.51 million to $866.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $888.82 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $898.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:MCS opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. Marcus has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.