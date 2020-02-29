Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.78. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.18.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

