Brokerages Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.17 Million

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report $324.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $337.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $280.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,117,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply