Brokerages Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report $324.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $337.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $280.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,117,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

