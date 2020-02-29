Brokerages Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SPTN stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 391,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $425.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

