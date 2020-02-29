Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Twilio posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $567,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,307 shares of company stock worth $17,437,231. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.64. 3,799,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,152. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.09.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.