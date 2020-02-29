Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798,581 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $115,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,303,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 739.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

