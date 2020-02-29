Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $478,300. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

