Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 228,304 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

