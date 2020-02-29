Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE BC traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 997,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

