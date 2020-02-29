BTC Lite (BTCL) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $37,033.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00482770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.06493008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030207 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

