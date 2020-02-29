Bulwark Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $178,967.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

