Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,117.78 ($27.86).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNZL. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.60) on Friday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,999.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,043.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunzl will post 12971.7361282 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

