Burst (BURST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,631.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Coinroom and Upbit. Burst has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $205,631.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,084,231,593 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinroom, Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

