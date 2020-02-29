Busey Wealth Management Acquires 8,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.31. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

