Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,535,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 18,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.81. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

