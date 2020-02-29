Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 172.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.