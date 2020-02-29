Busey Wealth Management Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $77.03 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

