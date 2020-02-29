Busey Wealth Management Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 131.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

MPC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

