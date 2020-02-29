Busey Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

