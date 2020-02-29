Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.