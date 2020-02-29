Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

NYSE AXP opened at $109.93 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.