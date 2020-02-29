Busey Wealth Management Purchases 2,186 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2,359.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 140,818 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 381,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.