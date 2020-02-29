Busey Wealth Management Purchases 865 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 63.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 36.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 56,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

