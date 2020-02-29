Busey Wealth Management Raises Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,022 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,235,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,842,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 623,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

