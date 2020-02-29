Busey Wealth Management Sells 13,625 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,881,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Docusign in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

DOCU stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,232.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock valued at $119,763,605. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.