Busey Wealth Management Sells 24,503 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,503 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.