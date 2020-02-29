Busey Wealth Management Sells 735 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $444.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.38 and a 200 day moving average of $338.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $470.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.14.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,587 shares of company stock worth $34,360,840. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.