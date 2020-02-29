Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,535.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $130,271.00 and $29,535.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,711 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

