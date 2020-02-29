BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Down 11.2% This Week

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $172,660.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

