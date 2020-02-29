BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after buying an additional 714,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after buying an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after buying an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,361,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

