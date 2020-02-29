BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after purchasing an additional 714,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of BWXT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

