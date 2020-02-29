Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Volume Tops $8,820.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, TradeOgre and OKEx. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $82.14 million and $8,820.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00774016 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001848 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001927 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Binance, TradeOgre, Coindeal, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

