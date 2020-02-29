Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. Bytom has a total market cap of $77.69 million and $11.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinTiger, BitMart and Neraex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00683652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007639 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMart, LBank, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Neraex, EXX, CoinEx, BigONE, HitBTC, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, FCoin, Bibox, OKEx, Kucoin and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

