Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 898,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

CBT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 581,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,849. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Cabot’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.